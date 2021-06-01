Previous
The Holly Path Lake and Château de Brocéliande by vignouse
Photo 2271

The Holly Path Lake and Château de Brocéliande

Impossible for me to visit 'L'Étang du Pas du Houx' without photographing this scene.

I intended May to have been catch-up month but stuff happened... as it sometimes does!
1st June 2021

