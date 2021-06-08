Sign up
Photo 2278
Reeds & Sky Reflections...
...at Paimpont Lake - exactly what it says on the label!
Needs to say BoB as well!
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
2
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X100T
Taken
8th June 2021 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
reeds
,
paimpont-lake
Joan Robillard
ace
Always love reflections
June 8th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
exquisite
June 8th, 2021
