Face in the shrubbery... by vignouse
Photo 2281

Face in the shrubbery...

...I leave the rest to your imaginations!

Viewing on black is obligatory though!

11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Richard Sayer

Domenico Dodaro ace
A rather surreal find!
June 12th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Good night shot
June 12th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Did you see this one. https://365project.org/dide/365
June 12th, 2021  
