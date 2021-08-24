Previous
Alive and Well! by vignouse
Photo 2284

Alive and Well!

Mrs S and I have been absent for a few weeks as life and stuff just caught up with us. Many of you have asked after us - thank you for your concerns. As you can see, we are alive and well... you can't actually see me but dead men don't press shutter buttons!
Many of you will know/remember that every year since 2014 I have organised the NF-SOOC September Challenge... and I'm not letting you off the hook this year. Keep an eye out for full details tomorrow but the 2021 event will follow the same fomula as in previous years.

Finally, this image is - of course BoB ;-)
Photo Details

