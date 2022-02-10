Sign up
Photo 2358
FoR2022: Day 10 - Lines
The tenth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.
Today's prompt is lines and these are the lines that bring us power, telephone... and the internet of course.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3563
photos
293
followers
96
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
10th February 2022 4:38pm
lines
skeleton-tree
for2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful naked tree. Love the composition as even the wires work.
February 11th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of lines, silhouettes
February 11th, 2022
