FoR2022: Day 10 - Lines by vignouse
Photo 2358

FoR2022: Day 10 - Lines

The tenth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is lines and these are the lines that bring us power, telephone... and the internet of course.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful naked tree. Love the composition as even the wires work.
February 11th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of lines, silhouettes
February 11th, 2022  
