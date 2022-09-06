Previous
Moon, maize & tree... by vignouse
Photo 2400

Moon, maize & tree...

...this is what Mrs S was photographing in yesterday's image - just filling in on a busy day.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

ace
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2022  
