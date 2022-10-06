Sign up
Photo 2430
Foggy Windmills
I liked the way these wind generators are disappearing into the low cloud - some would say that they should disappear completely... but not me!
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
6th October 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mist
,
wind-turbines
,
low-cloud
gloria jones
ace
Nice atmospheric capture...Birds seem to be very compromised by those wind blades...but perhaps that is not a problem everywhere.
October 7th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Wow, this really looks like a vintage photograph, except for the windmills. I like the immense sky in this image.
October 7th, 2022
