Foggy Windmills by vignouse
Foggy Windmills

I liked the way these wind generators are disappearing into the low cloud - some would say that they should disappear completely... but not me!
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Richard Sayer

So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
gloria jones ace
Nice atmospheric capture...Birds seem to be very compromised by those wind blades...but perhaps that is not a problem everywhere.
October 7th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Wow, this really looks like a vintage photograph, except for the windmills. I like the immense sky in this image.
October 7th, 2022  
