Symmetry in Transit by vincent24
Photo 841

Symmetry in Transit

During a photo walk centered around the theme of symmetry, I captured this striking image in an airport terminal. The photo, taken on a moving walkway, showcases perfect symmetry through the reflective glass panels and the parallel lines of the ceiling and floor. The mirrored effect creates a tunnel-like illusion, drawing the viewer's eye toward the vanishing point in the distance. The combination of structural elements and the subtle presence of travelers enhances the sense of depth and motion, making the composition both dynamic and visually captivating.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Vincent

