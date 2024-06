Standing Against Extremism

captured this photo during a protest in Darmstadt against the extreme right AFD political party. The scene is filled with a massive crowd, illuminated by streetlights and the glow of nearby buildings. Protesters carry signs and flags, their diversity and unity evident in the colorful display of umbrellas and banners. The historic architecture of Darmstadt forms a backdrop, contrasting the modern struggle for justice and equality with the timeless fight against extremism.