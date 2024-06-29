Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 473
Rowing Through Sète's Canals
I took this photo in Sète, capturing a group of people rowing through the charming canals of the town. The vibrant red and yellow of the boat stand out against the calm water, and the historic buildings lining the canal add a picturesque backdrop.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
1955
photos
67
followers
65
following
129% complete
View this month »
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Latest from all albums
472
473
50
989
474
51
990
991
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
29th June 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photography
,
france
,
canal
,
buildings
,
boat
,
culture
,
local
,
vibrant
,
historic
,
rowing
,
waterway
,
sète
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close