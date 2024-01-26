Previous
Reverent Light by vincent24
Photo 842

Reverent Light

In an Orthodox Church in Tbilisi, I captured a poignant moment of an old lady holding candles. The soft glow of the candlelight illuminates her serene face, highlighting the wrinkles that speak of a life filled with stories and faith.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

