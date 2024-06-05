Previous
Two elephants by vincent24
Two elephants

During my evening walk, I captured a serene and whimsical scene that blended the warmth of interior light with the cool reflections of the outdoors. The image shows a delicate mobile of colorful elephants, suspended against a softly lit, amber-hued background. The silhouettes of trees and the intricate ironwork from a nearby structure are reflected in the glass, creating a layered effect that merges the natural world with the cozy indoors. The play of shadows and light gives the photo a dreamy, almost surreal aspect.
Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
