Illuminated Mosque

This evening, my attention was captured by the enchanting green light illuminating a nearby mosque. The striking contrast of the vibrant green against the darkening sky compelled me to take a detour and capture this moment. The mosque's minaret, glowing vividly, stood out majestically, surrounded by the soft silhouettes of trees and the building's intricate architectural details. The light seemed to infuse the scene with a serene, almost ethereal quality. Additional light are reflection on my car window, done on purpose,