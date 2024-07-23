Previous
Sunlit dress by vincent24
Sunlit dress

In a quiet park in Arles, I noticed a woman in a flowing blue and white dress, deeply engrossed in a phone conversation. Intrigued by how the dappled sunlight played across her form, I approached her after she finished her call. We chatted about her presence in the park, and I explained my interest in capturing her with her dress in the sunlight. With her permission, I asked her to recreate her pose on the bench, allowing me to compose a shot that highlighted the interplay of light and shadow on her dress and surroundings.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
