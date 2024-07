Forgotten Artifacts

While exploring the peri-urban alleys of Arles, I stumbled upon this intriguing corner filled with discarded objects. The juxtaposition of the owl statue's piercing gaze against the chaos of everyday items fascinated me. Though there was no person to interact with, I spent time carefully composing the shot to capture the interplay of light and shadow, highlighting the mysterious atmosphere of this forgotten space. The resulting image tells a silent story of the objects people leave behind.