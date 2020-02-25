Previous
Playing with water by wakelys
19 / 365

Playing with water

When I was a child mum used to say ‘don’t play with fire’. So now considerable older I have been playing with water. I can’t make my mind up if this looks like flames, bubbling water or jelly dentures.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
JackieR ace
I love playing with fire and photographing it!!!
February 25th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Oh, fab water crown
February 25th, 2020  
