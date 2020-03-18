Previous
Rainbow 18 by wakelys
41 / 365

Rainbow 18

Aye Aye. More than happy to pose with a salute.
I didn’t realise I had a penchant for hi viz until I started 365.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
