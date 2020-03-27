Previous
Rainbow 27 by wakelys
50 / 365

Rainbow 27

I was trying to capture a vapour trail of a solitary plane flying over but the Hyacinth caught my attention.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
