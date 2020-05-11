Sign up
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Azaleas
My miniature Azalea heads have been blown across the garden due to strong winds. So I thought that I would capture then in this way. A change in weather gave me an opportunity to play indoors.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF5
Taken
10th May 2020 10:49am
Tags
flower
,
azalea
,
mayhalf20
