Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
103 / 365
Fungus
This Elephant Ear Fungus has been growing on this large log in our garden for so long. The wood is oak and we had plans for repurposing it. The petals from the Hawthorn has added some extra interest.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
114
photos
25
followers
32
following
28% complete
View this month »
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Latest from all albums
98
10
99
100
101
11
102
103
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GF5
Taken
19th May 2020 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
fungus
,
mayhalf20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close