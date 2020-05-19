Previous
Fungus by wakelys
103 / 365

Fungus

This Elephant Ear Fungus has been growing on this large log in our garden for so long. The wood is oak and we had plans for repurposing it. The petals from the Hawthorn has added some extra interest.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Susan Wakely

