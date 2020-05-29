Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
113 / 365
Ye olde Chimneys.
I am sure that they were built pre TV Ariels.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
125
photos
28
followers
39
following
30% complete
View this month »
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP80 XP81 XP85
Taken
28th May 2020 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chimney
,
mayhalf20
Cazzi
ace
I love old chimneys. I used to have the top of one in the garden as a planter. I was trying to work out why the chimneys on the right had letters on them and then realised there's a sneaky weather vane up there too 😀
May 29th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
@serendypyty
I have one in my garden. My dad removed it years ago and mum was a bit miffed that he gave it to me rather than putting it in their garden🤣. It might feature on 365 on day.
May 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close