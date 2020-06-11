Sign up
Oh Deer! More poppies
I entered the path to the poppy field through a no entry gate which I had to climb over ( I no longer have youth on my side). At the far edge I saw this deer. It was a quick ‘see it and snap it’ moment so not as clear as I would have liked.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
140
photos
29
followers
45
following
34% complete
1
365
NIKON D5100
9th June 2020 9:58am
deer
field
poppies
30dayswild2020.
