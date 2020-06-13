Sign up
Red Admiral
Yesterday late evening we spotted lots of butterflies landing on the Oak Trees so went back today as it is only 2 minutes from the house. So lucky to be so close to nature where we live.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
13th June 2020 8:26am
Tags
tree
,
butterfly
,
oak
,
30dayswild2020
