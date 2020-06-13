Previous
Red Admiral by wakelys
128 / 365

Red Admiral

Yesterday late evening we spotted lots of butterflies landing on the Oak Trees so went back today as it is only 2 minutes from the house. So lucky to be so close to nature where we live.
13th June 2020

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
