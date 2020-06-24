Sign up
Proud parents
Went for a hot and breezy cycle ride To Langstone and this was my reward.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
2
1
365
NIKON D5100
24th June 2020 12:53pm
Tags
pond
,
swans
,
cygnets
,
30dayswild2020.
Jacqueline
ace
Great capture Susan!
June 24th, 2020
