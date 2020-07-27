Sign up
Hibiscus
This shrub has struggled other the years and not shown much in the way of flowers but with a little bit of love and attention it is flourishing. Also the recent rain has helped.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flower
,
rain
,
hibiscus
,
julycircles2020
Dione Giorgio
I have seen many hibiscus in different colours but never one like this. And this is very pretty and nicely captured.
July 27th, 2020
