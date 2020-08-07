Sign up
Abstract 7
I have adapted so many shots for today but kept coming back to this one. Love that nature manages abstract without the effort. I could have tweaked and embellished but other that cropping I have done very little with this shot
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
nature
,
seeds
,
abstractsug2020
