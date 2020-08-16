Sign up
192 / 365
Abstract 16
Garden baking ....just add a spoon of flower!
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th August 2020 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spoon
,
garden
,
abstractaug2020
