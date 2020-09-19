Previous
Rackets by wakelys
226 / 365

Rackets

This is on the wall of the local Tennis Club. They play Lawn Tennis, Real Tennis, Badminton, Rackets and Padel Tennis.
Rackets started in the 18th century in two of London’s big debtors’ prisons.
Real Tennis -
Royal interest in the game in England began with Henry V but it was Henry VIII who made the greatest contribution to the game by building courts at many of his palaces and by unifying and codifying the game we play now. One of the oldest ball games still played, real tennis has the longest line of consecutive world champions of any sport!
I believe that this is popular in the USA and Australia.
Susan Wakely

Photo Details

