243 / 365
Natural
Taken on Saturday.
Lesson today - I can write slowly and legibly left handed. Attempted the crossword but writing left handed didn’t make me more intelligent!!
Thank you all for your kind words.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
squirrel
,
acorn
,
oct20words
Dione Giorgio
Great action shot. You caught him in the act of stealing (for him) the acorn.
October 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! Cute capture! Hope you're healing nicely. =)
October 6th, 2020
