Previous
Next
357 / 365
Bulbs?
I am regularly told that the ones on the left are lamps and go into a light fitting and the ones on the right are bulbs and go into the garden. Important not to get the two confused!
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR
ace
Thats what I used to teach my pupils Sue!! AND not to muddle weight and mass like Delia, Nigella, Gordon, Jamie and Mary do!!
January 28th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
🤣🤣🤣
January 28th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Lol!
January 28th, 2021
bruni
ace
Good one.
January 28th, 2021
