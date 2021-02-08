Previous
8. Start of Trinkets, treasures or trash week by wakelys
Photo 368

8. Start of Trinkets, treasures or trash week

Couldn’t resist and a little sprinkle of snow.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great POV on the trash containers. Lovely sprinkle of snow.
February 8th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
I'm impressed that these bins are lined up so neatly. Not like the hickledy-pickledy ones in our road.
February 8th, 2021  
