Photo 382
22. Abstract - it's a bind
Interesting shapes, lines and possible textures to follow this week I feel.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
for2021
Paula C
ace
Lovely composition and interesting shapes
February 22nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Well spotted.
February 22nd, 2021
