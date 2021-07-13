Previous
A practice flight for Sunday’s race by wakelys
A practice flight for Sunday’s race

If you look in the lower right corner you can see the owner releasing the cages. He had more pigeons in the car but was releasing them from a different place. They had been in the air less than a minute and a bird of prey was circling.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
Favulous!! Great timing
July 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A nice take off capture!
July 13th, 2021  
