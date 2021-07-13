Sign up
Photo 523
A practice flight for Sunday’s race
If you look in the lower right corner you can see the owner releasing the cages. He had more pigeons in the car but was releasing them from a different place. They had been in the air less than a minute and a bird of prey was circling.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flight
,
race
,
pigeons
,
sixws-120
,
sportsaction1
JackieR
ace
Favulous!! Great timing
July 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A nice take off capture!
July 13th, 2021
