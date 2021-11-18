Sign up
Photo 651
Enlightening
Taken yesterday and a little bit of enhancement from Snapseed
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
4
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
854
photos
117
followers
98
following
178% complete
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
200
648
201
649
650
202
651
203
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th November 2021 2:28pm
sky
,
sea
,
sun
JackieR
ace
That is stunningly beautiful, av a fav
November 18th, 2021
Diana
ace
This is food for the soul, wonderful image and title.
November 18th, 2021
Lin
ace
Fabulous fav
November 18th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Stunning shot!
November 18th, 2021
