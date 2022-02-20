Sign up
Photo 745
Underneath & Low key
Amazing that we have so many bottles considering that we are not big drinkers.
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
985
photos
125
followers
99
following
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
237
742
238
239
743
240
744
745
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
20th February 2022 9:58am
Tags
bottles
,
underneath
,
for2022
,
feb22words
Casablanca
ace
Nice!
February 20th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I repeat: nice!
February 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
That's why you have so many bottles!! Tidy photo
February 20th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Always worth having that extra bottle. Lovely shot.
February 20th, 2022
