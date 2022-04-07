Previous
Garden 7 by wakelys
Garden 7

All a bit of a rush this morning as a busy day ahead. Determined to capture a Robin and camera a on wrong settings but it is still in the little part of the garden that I am featuring this month.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
I see him!!!
April 7th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
I spotted him too!
My children and husband would say that this is a great entry in the category "Where is the animal"!
April 7th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
There he is!
April 7th, 2022  
