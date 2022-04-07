Sign up
Photo 791
Garden 7
All a bit of a rush this morning as a busy day ahead. Determined to capture a Robin and camera a on wrong settings but it is still in the little part of the garden that I am featuring this month.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
263
787
788
789
264
265
790
791
Views
8
Comments
3
365
NIKON D5600
7th April 2022 9:22am
robin
,
30-shots2022
JackieR
ace
I see him!!!
April 7th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I spotted him too!
My children and husband would say that this is a great entry in the category "Where is the animal"!
April 7th, 2022
SwChappell
ace
There he is!
April 7th, 2022
