Photo 799
Garden 15
I don’t have many tulips in the garden. The squirrels have a liking for any bulb that I plant!! Pesky creatures!
15th April 2022
15th Apr 22
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
30-shots2022
