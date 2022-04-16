Sign up
Photo 800
Garden 16
Recently planted. Now waiting for the squirrels and pigeons to trample all over it.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
flower
ranunculus
30-shots2022
Diana
ace
Such a beauty, hope they don't destroy it.
April 16th, 2022
Maggiej
Beautiful shot. Like the water droplets.
April 16th, 2022
