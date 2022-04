Garden 29

Stepsons washing machine is broken so I am his port of call. Thank goodness for good weather.

There were 12 T shirts and three pairs of trousers + more. He is a fireman and saved this lot up for me to do on his day off then a speedy turnaround of the washing before going back on shift.

This has been going on for several weeks. Not sure why he doesn’t use his mums laundry service!! Maybe he is trying to wear me down so that I buy him a new machine!!