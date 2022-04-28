Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 812
Garden 28
Pesky creature looking for food.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1092
photos
129
followers
99
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Latest from all albums
807
279
808
809
280
810
811
812
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
27th April 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
,
30-shots2022
Dione Giorgio
Why pesky, poor thing? He is so cute. And he gave you a gorgeous pose for you to take his picture. Fav.
April 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@sangwann
thank you Dione. I can have up to 6 in the garden and when possible they try and get on the bird feeders. They have been known to chew through the metal to get to the seeds. They are cute but…….
April 28th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Oh I'm so pleased a squiggle made it into your month of the garden!!
April 28th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
haha one made it in on the 13th also. I think they have become a little camera shy.
April 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close