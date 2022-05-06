Previous
The neighbours cat by wakelys
The neighbours cat

She has a habit of sitting and staring. A bit disconcerting with those blue eyes.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Renee Salamon ace
She gorgeous- lovely half and half
May 6th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Great shot and composition. Wonderful half and half.
May 6th, 2022  
