Tea for two by wakelys
Photo 829

Tea for two

Needed to go out and it’s pouring with rain. Decided to take a picnic with us, found a view point and couldn’t see much because of the rain. Obviously stayed in the car for a dry picnic.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Susan Wakely

