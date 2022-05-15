Sign up
Photo 829
Tea for two
Needed to go out and it’s pouring with rain. Decided to take a picnic with us, found a view point and couldn’t see much because of the rain. Obviously stayed in the car for a dry picnic.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
tea
,
mayhalf22
