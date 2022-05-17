Previous
Next
Kingfisher bridge by wakelys
Photo 831

Kingfisher bridge

Another day and not a kingfisher to be seen
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
227% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pam ace
They are so hard to catch! Beautiful bridge, and great composition.
May 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this wondergul brickeork. Fabulous half and half.
May 17th, 2022  
katy ace
This is really pretty Sue. I love the choice of Composition. FAV
May 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise