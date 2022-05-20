All day Diner

Well it’s pouring with rain but the birds seem happy enough. As you can see the Great Tits favour the sunflower hearts in the left had feeder. There is usually fierce competition from the goldfinches but not seen them today. The sparrows seem to be the only ones to feed on the mixed seed on the right but the Robin will try both.

As you can see there is an upside down bowl on the pole. This is a baffle to try and deter the squirrels. They will do whatever they can to get to the feeders. They leap, climb or wait for any seed that falls below. The only thing that is a deterrent is a fine smear of grease on the pole

(squirrel friendly).