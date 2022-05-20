Previous
All day Diner by wakelys
Photo 834

All day Diner

Well it’s pouring with rain but the birds seem happy enough. As you can see the Great Tits favour the sunflower hearts in the left had feeder. There is usually fierce competition from the goldfinches but not seen them today. The sparrows seem to be the only ones to feed on the mixed seed on the right but the Robin will try both.
As you can see there is an upside down bowl on the pole. This is a baffle to try and deter the squirrels. They will do whatever they can to get to the feeders. They leap, climb or wait for any seed that falls below. The only thing that is a deterrent is a fine smear of grease on the pole
(squirrel friendly).
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Dione Giorgio
It's like an open-air restaurant. And you seem to have a good clientele. Lovely shot. Birds ( few) have stopped coming to my garden. The bath basin is there and food is there too but the only birds I see I house sparrows who do not seem to like my food,
May 20th, 2022  
Renee Salamon
Lovely h&h - squirrel is on one of our feeders too this morning. Can’t believe how he manages to get to it, thry are so resourceful
May 20th, 2022  
Casablanca
If I was a bird, I would love you! Your cafe would be top of my list
May 20th, 2022  
