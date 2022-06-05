Sign up
Photo 850
Room with a view
We are currently spending a few days in North Wales. This is the view from the front of the property this morning. Low cloud on the mountains and rain. Don’t you just love holidays in the U.K.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
cloud
,
rain
,
mountains
,
30dayswild2022
