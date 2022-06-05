Previous
Room with a view by wakelys
Photo 850

Room with a view

We are currently spending a few days in North Wales. This is the view from the front of the property this morning. Low cloud on the mountains and rain. Don’t you just love holidays in the U.K.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
