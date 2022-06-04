Sign up
Photo 849
Looking cute
Cheeky squirrel posing nicely for me. Not bothered that I was sitting in the garden.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1151
photos
127
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
3rd June 2022 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
30dayswild2022
Mags
ace
So cute!
June 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
Excellent detail. He is so cute.
June 3rd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What a cheeky cutie.
June 3rd, 2022
Louise
ace
Great capture!
June 3rd, 2022
