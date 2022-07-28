Previous
Next
Sunny spot by wakelys
Photo 903

Sunny spot

Sitting in a lovely cafe in rural Hampshire (U.K.)
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Makes me think that whoever is sitting underneath will be sipping on an exotic cocktail
July 28th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Looks like a cafe in the West-Indies!
July 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise