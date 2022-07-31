Previous
With a little help by wakelys
It was my nieces 40th birthday a week ago and she has been very busy celebrating. Today it was family time so time for BBQ and cake.
My great niece came to the rescue to help with blowing out the candles.
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely celebration
July 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a great capture of the celebrations.
July 31st, 2022  
JackieR ace
I cannot believe that she is 40!!
July 31st, 2022  
