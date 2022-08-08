Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 914
Crafting from yesterday
I had a plan and carefully executed but changed my mind as it evolved. A little advice from my friend and very happy with the result.
@rensala
I am about to make another.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1237
photos
126
followers
97
following
250% complete
View this month »
907
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
Latest from all albums
909
322
910
911
323
912
913
914
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crafting
,
seaglass
,
copper-foiling
Diana
ace
This looks so beautiful, what a great decoration for your garden.
August 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close