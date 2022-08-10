Sign up
Photo 916
Pick a chair, any chair!
Today’s word on another site is balance and I liked the way that these chairs were balanced.
On looking at the shot when I got home I remembered the mundane challenge so here goes. The arrangement is also a little abstract I feel.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
,
chairs
,
mundane-chair2022
JackieR
ace
Excellent find!!
What did you think of the exhibition??
August 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Some interesting pieces but have to admit that I was struggling with today’s heat so didn’t stay long.
August 10th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Uh... I would say the chair at the top...
Great find!
August 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
What an amazing capture of these so neatly stacked chairs.
August 10th, 2022
