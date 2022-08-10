Previous
Next
Pick a chair, any chair! by wakelys
Photo 916

Pick a chair, any chair!

Today’s word on another site is balance and I liked the way that these chairs were balanced.
On looking at the shot when I got home I remembered the mundane challenge so here goes. The arrangement is also a little abstract I feel.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Excellent find!!

What did you think of the exhibition??
August 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Some interesting pieces but have to admit that I was struggling with today’s heat so didn’t stay long.
August 10th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Uh... I would say the chair at the top...
Great find!
August 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
What an amazing capture of these so neatly stacked chairs.
August 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise